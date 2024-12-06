KeyCorp Expects Stronger Earnings for Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

ED stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

