Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.28. 12,263,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,731,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.