Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 429,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 201,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Kartoon Studios Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kartoon Studios

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kartoon Studios stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Kartoon Studios worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

