JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
