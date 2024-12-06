JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.