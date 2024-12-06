JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.72 and traded as high as $100.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF shares last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 13,722 shares.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 167,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.