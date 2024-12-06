JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

