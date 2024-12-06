John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-$3.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 6.3 %
WLY stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.85.
John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Articles
