John Bicket Sells 83,091 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,471,126.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,152. This represents a 81.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, John Bicket sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $5,352,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,605,291.20.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,399. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

