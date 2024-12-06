John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
John Bean Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:JBT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.15. 213,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
