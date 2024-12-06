John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.15. 213,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

