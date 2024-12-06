Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 6,704,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,288,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. This represents a 59.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,526 shares of company stock worth $2,745,708. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.