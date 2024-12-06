Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $810.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $694.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $431.98 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average is $589.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

