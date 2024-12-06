James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HURN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 18,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,308 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

