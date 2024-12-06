James Fu Bin Lu Sells 683,297 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 683,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $10,365,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,027,338 shares in the company, valued at $501,024,717.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $2,814,684.00.

Shares of GRND stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grindr by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grindr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Grindr by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRND. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

