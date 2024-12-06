James Fu Bin Lu Sells 683,297 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 683,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $10,365,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,027,338 shares in the company, valued at $501,024,717.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $2,814,684.00.
Grindr Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GRND stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRND. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grindr
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- Stock Average Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.