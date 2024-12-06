Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 66,897 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of THOR Industries worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,229,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

