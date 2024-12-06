iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.21 and traded as high as $25.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 64,206 shares.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

