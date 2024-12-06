iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 206,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 110,291 shares.The stock last traded at $62.50 and had previously closed at $61.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

