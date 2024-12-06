iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $456.45 and a 1-year high of $611.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.