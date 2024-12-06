iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $54.77. 11,067,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 33,845,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 228,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

