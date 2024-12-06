iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.39 and traded as low as $70.47. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF shares last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 1,659 shares trading hands.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

