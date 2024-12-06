Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $522.10 and last traded at $521.52. Approximately 8,091,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,501,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

