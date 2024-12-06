Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $522.10 and last traded at $521.52. Approximately 8,091,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,501,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.87.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
