Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 163,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 91,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a market cap of C$13.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

