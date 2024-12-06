Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 208,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 93,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

