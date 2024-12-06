Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 377,973 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $5,684,713.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,310.72. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $596,211.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

