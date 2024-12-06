Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$275.00 and last traded at C$274.23, with a volume of 161192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$268.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$249.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $2,899,207 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

