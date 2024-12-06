Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 731 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,569,000 after buying an additional 395,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after buying an additional 379,677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $557.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $538.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $417.46 and a fifty-two week high of $559.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

