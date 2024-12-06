Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after buying an additional 248,181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $2,913,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after buying an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after buying an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

MELI stock opened at $1,984.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,009.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,874.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

