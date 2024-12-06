Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

