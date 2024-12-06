Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$376,600.00.
Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,600.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.