Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$376,600.00.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,600.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.