Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 9,322 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $107,016.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,547,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,207,883. The trade was a 0.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.2 %

HGTY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,130. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

