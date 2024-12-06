Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) General Counsel Sells 114,788 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $773,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACHR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,176,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,718. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

