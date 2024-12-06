Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,996,993.86. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $802,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.