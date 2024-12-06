Insider Selling: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Insider Sells 13,598 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Agrify Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,711. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
Agrify Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.