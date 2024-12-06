Insider Selling: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Insider Sells 13,598 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,711. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

