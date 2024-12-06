Insider Buying: Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,045 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,823.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,042,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,260.84. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fluent Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 16,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

