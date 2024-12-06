IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $264.11 and last traded at $266.85. Approximately 161,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 137,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.11.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,001.78. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,863,422. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IES by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in IES by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

