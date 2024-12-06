Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,440,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,413,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,662,886 shares of company stock worth $7,489,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

