Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,923 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5,860.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

