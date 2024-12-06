Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
