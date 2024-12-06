Holocene Advisors LP Sells 788 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $122.40 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.