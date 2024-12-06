Holocene Advisors LP Sells 30,198 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

