Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 39,104 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Teradata worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Teradata by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 60.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after acquiring an additional 808,691 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 828.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 396,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.