Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 184.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

