Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,171 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.