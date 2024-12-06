Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,094 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.