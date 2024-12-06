HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

