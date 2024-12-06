Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,698 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Hayward worth $26,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares during the period. MSD Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,901,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,646,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

View Our Latest Report on Hayward

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.