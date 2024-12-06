Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,957,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,390,704. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,763 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.