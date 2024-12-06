Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $146.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

