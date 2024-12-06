Guggenheim Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

