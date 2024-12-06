Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of GECCZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $25.80.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

