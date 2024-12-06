GoDaddy’s (GDDY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,925 shares of company stock worth $4,237,184 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.